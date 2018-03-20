Road crews eyeing path and snow totals as storm approaches

WKBN 27 First News takes a look at how long it takes to plow roads in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparing for this latest winter storm is tricky when it comes to planning for snow removal.

Snow totals are ranging from a dusting to 6 inches or more and the track of the storm is changing. With that in mind, road crews are developing plans of attack to make sure the roads are as clear as possible.

“We have 16 trucks up and ready to go, and we will still be working our two shifts. We will have a daylight shift and a midnight shift as well,” said Chuck Shasho, Youngstown deputy director of public works.

Shasho says the salt supply for the season is still good.

