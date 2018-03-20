Ross Ernest Holsapfel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Ross Ernest Holsapfel went home to be with our Lord in the early morning of Tuesday, March 20, 2018, after an apparent heart attack in his residence. He was 43.

Ross was born on May 28, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Patricia (Podleyon) Holsapfel and Robert L. Holsapfel, Jr.

In 1992, he graduated from West Middlesex High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from DeVry University in 1995.

For the past two years, Ross worked as an electrician at Extrudex Aluminum.

He was also a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

Ross enjoyed hunting, cooking for his nieces and nephews, playing guitar and competing in tae kwon do.

He is survived by his mother of Hermitage; his father of Youngstown; a sister, Brook Truby and her husband, R. Chris, of Greenville; a brother, Robert L. Holsapfel III and his wife, Cheryl Furda-Holsapfel, of Garrettsville, Ohio; nephews, Sawyer and Nash Truby and Robert Holsapfel IV; a niece, Jacqueline Holsapfel and his paternal grandmother, Marjorie Holsapfel of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Margaret Podleyon and Robert Holsapfel, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Abundant Life World Outreach, 3050 Saranac Drive, Sharpsville, with the Rev. Hope Dalessandro officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Cremation was held in the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage.

