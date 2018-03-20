Senator to discuss issues with Ohio’s medical marijuana program

Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko will be joined by families and potential patients of Ohio’s medical marijuana program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) plans to discuss problems with Ohio’s marijuana program. 

Yuko will be joined by families and potential patients of Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

He said he plans to address growing concerns over the program’s implementation. 

The press conference will be streamed live on WKBN.com, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Check back here for updates on this developing story. 

