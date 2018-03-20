Senator to discuss issues with Ohio’s medical marijuana program

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click here to view the live video.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) plans to discuss problems with Ohio’s marijuana program.

Yuko will be joined by families and potential patients of Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

He said he plans to address growing concerns over the program’s implementation.

The press conference will be streamed live on WKBN.com, beginning at 11:15 a.m.