Shirley A. Rummell Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Shirley A. Rummel, 82, formerly a lifetime resident of East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center where she had resided for a number of years.

Shirley was born August 28, 1935 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Charles and Malinda Fryfogle Barto.

She worked as a cook for many area restaurants and later as a nurse’s aide at Diamond Head (Caprice) Nursing Home.

When not working, she enjoyed bingo, walking, hiking, dancing at the Town and Country and Mr. Ed’s but mostly enjoyed raising her family.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Larry Rummel of New Waterford and Danny Rummel of East Palestine; four grandchildren that she raised, Jenny, Courtney, Rachel and Amber; 12 additional grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Lawrence Rummel in 1978; as well as two daughters, Diann Kolich and Karen Wilson and two sons, Kenneth and Barry Rummel.

A service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Burns Memorial Chapel in Glenview Cemetery with interment to follow.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

