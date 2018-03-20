Steady and moderate snow possible into the early morning

Snow will add up in spots through early Wednesday morning.

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

Watch for heavier snow through the night as the last part of this storm system sweeps through our region.  Snow will become steady through the early morning hours of Wednesday.  Snowfall will add up to 1 to 3 inches, with up to 4 or more inches in spots south and east of Youngstown.

Several factors will limit snowfall overnight. The first will be the amount of dry air that is pulled into our area out of the northeast. This will help chew away the snow.

The other factor is that the ground is warm and the air temperature is not extremely cold. This will also help melt the snow from below as it falls. This would limit the amount that may accumulate in your backyard.

The risk for moderate to heavy snow will stay in the forecast through early Wednesday.

Better weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

