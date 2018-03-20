Steward Health offering free at-home colon cancer test kits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steward Health Care is giving away free at-home screening kits this month so people can test for colon cancer at home.

The free kits test for blood in the stool, which can be an early indicator of a potential problem.

Dr. Jeet Mehta said many people wait until it’s too late to get checked for colon cancer.

“If you want for the symptoms to occur, it means that it has been there for a long length of time and the chances of curing the cancer are relatively low,” said Dr. Mehta.

The kits are available in the main lobby at Northside Medical Center and at the Radiation and Oncology office at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Kits can be picked up at Northside from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at Trumbull from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, from March 19 through March 30.

Once you’ve taken a sample, you can drop off the kit at the hospital or mail it in the envelope included with the kit.