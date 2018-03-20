Street cleaned up in Youngstown day after trash report

Trash cleaned along Chicago Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trash problem along a Youngstown road looks like it’s been taken care of.

Last Wednesday, WKBN 27 First News told you about some frustrated homeowners on Chicago Avenue.

One of them reached out to us through Report It, complaining that her street had been used as a trash dump for years.

Darlene Miller asked the city to clean it up and the day after our story aired, it did.

“He was like, ‘Oh, your street looks so nice!’ And I was very happy,” she said. “Then I seen the tires there but the next day, they were gone.”

