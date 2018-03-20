Street cleaned up in Youngstown day after trash report

Related Coverage Trashed street has neighbors in Youngstown angry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trash problem along a Youngstown road looks like it’s been taken care of.

Last Wednesday, WKBN 27 First News told you about some frustrated homeowners on Chicago Avenue.

One of them reached out to us through Report It, complaining that her street had been used as a trash dump for years.

Darlene Miller asked the city to clean it up and the day after our story aired, it did.

“He was like, ‘Oh, your street looks so nice!’ And I was very happy,” she said. “Then I seen the tires there but the next day, they were gone.”

If you have an issue you want WKBN 27 First News to investigate, let us know through our Report It feature.

