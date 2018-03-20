TJX to meet with Lordstown residents about Homegoods proposal

TJX will meet with some homeowners in Lordstown on Tuesday night

Proposed HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead of next week’s Zoning Commission meeting, a handful of Lordstown residents will hear directly from developers about what could be a big new project for the Valley.

Leaders with the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber arranged for executives with TJX to use Lordstown Village Hall Tuesday evening to meet with local homeowners and others who have questions and concerns about a proposed million-square-foot warehouse and office complex.

It could be built along Halleck Young Road.

Some in the area have been worried about increased traffic and noise in the area.

On Monday, officials with the company that owns TJ Maxx is expected to formally request a zoning variance on the property.

