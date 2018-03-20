Valley basketball standouts shine at MVCA Al Beach Classic

The Trumbull County Boys All-Stars topped Mahoning 136-135 Tuesday night in the 48th annual MVCA Al Beach Classic.


CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Boys All-Stars topped Mahoning 136-135 Tuesday night in the 48th annual MVCA Al Beach Classic.

Warren JFK’s  Byron Taylor was named Most Valuable Player for Trumbull County after scoring 15 points. Canfield’s Ian McGraw piled up 20 points, and was named MVP for the Mahoning All Stars.

On the girls’ side, the Mahoning All Stars came away with a 78-49 win. Jackson-Milton’s Michaelina Terranova was named MVP for Mahoning, while Izzy Kline earned MVP honors for Trumbull County. Both players finished with 12 points.

Champion’s Abby White won the girls three-point-shootout, while Bristol’s Tommy Donadio took top honors for the boys.

