Warren teen accused of violence, disrupting court says he’s sorry

Deputies said the 18-year-old ended up being escorted out of Warren Municipal Court and had to be forced to the ground

Daquan Owens, Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 18-year-old accused of disrupting court and getting violent with deputies last week apologized Tuesday for his behavior.

Daquan Owens was back in Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom for a pretrial hearing in a drug possession case.

That hearing was supposed to happen last week, but Owens ended up being escorted out of the courtroom after deputies said he became loud and argumentative with them, and continued arguing in the hall as they were trying to calm him down.

They said when he was told he was under arrest, Owens began to fight with the deputies, who had to force him to the ground.

Before proceeding with his pretrial on Tuesday, he addressed Judge Logan.

“Your honor, I want to apologize to you and the officers for my actions last Tuesday. My behavior was uncalled for and I sincerely apologize.”

Owens is facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and felony assault stemming from that encounter. He’s due back in Warren Municipal Court on that case on March 26.

