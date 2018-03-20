Youngstown crime activity: Police say man stuffed crack in mom’s wallet

Wednesday, March 14

8 a.m. – 800 block of Parkview Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment and took a ring, her son’s social security card and ransacked the contents of an entertainment center. The woman said someone tried to break into her apartment a couple of weeks ago.

6:11 a.m. – Alameda Avenue, a 27-year-old man told police that he got into an argument with his 63-year-old landlord over rent money. The victim said he was in the basement sleeping when the landlord woke him up and demanded rent money. The victim did not have the money, so he said the landlord pulled out a box cutter and slashed his left hand, causing a 1-inch cut, the report stated. The suspect told police that he did ask the man for rent money but denied pulling a knife out and threatening him. Police say when they arrived on the scene, the suspect got out of his truck and put a box cutter on the ground. He was arrested. The suspect’s name was not listed in a police report.

1 p.m. – 300 block of Willis Ave. a man told police that someone ransacked his property after his former tenants moved out. He discovered that the water tank and copper piping were taken from the house, along with a stained glass window, thermostat and a storm door.

1:55 p.m. – 300 block of W. Earle Ave., Tequan Rushton, 23, was charged with drug possession, having weapons under disability and failure to comply with a police order following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Rushton jumped out of the car, turned toward police and motioned to his waistband, and then ran away. Officers, believing Rushton had a gun, chased him through several backyards and finally ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, according to the report. Police found a loaded gun in a leg holster and 100 Tramadol pills on Rushton, the report stated. Officers also found a loaded gun along the path that Rushton had been running and believe that he tossed it as he was running, according to the report. The driver of the car was issued a traffic violation for failing to signal and impeding the flow of traffic.

2:35 p.m. – 2000 block of McCartney Rd., a witness told police someone walked into the Home Savings Bank about 2:30 p.m. and said, “This is a robbery.” A teller told police she handed over money from her drawer after the suspect acted like he had a gun. She said she never saw a weapon or heard him mention a gun. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

3:23 p.m. – Indianola Ave., Jerold Wiggins, 38, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found marijuana and heroin during a search.

7 p.m. – Redondo Road, a man told police that someone took the left front tire of his car.

Thursday, March 15

1 a.m. – 500 block of E. Boston Ave., a man told police that he saw a man walking down the street carrying a metal screen door above his head. The man said a truck pulled up and the man carrying the screen door threw it in the back of the truck and got inside. Police said the screen door of a nearby house was missing.

2 a.m. – 800 block of Ridge Ave., a woman told police that two kids came to her house and threw a block of cement through the rear window of her car. The woman said the suspects jumped into a car and that there were girls inside who were laughing. The woman told police that she doesn’t know the suspects and doesn’t have any problems with anyone.

2:37 a.m. – 100 block of Superior St., a woman told police that she argued with her boyfriend and locked him out of the house. She said he became irate and threw a bicycle through the front window.

5:42 p.m. – 300 block of S. Bon Air, Michael Vasvari, 34, was arrested during a drug raid. When officers went inside of the house, they found two digital scales, a bottle of fentanyl, one baggie of Tramadol pills, two needles, a crack pipe and one baggie containing various pills, according to a police report.

Friday, March 16

12:25 a.m. – Belmont Avenue, police were called to Club Vortex on reports of shots fired in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they were informed that the victim went to Mercy Health — Youngstown. At the hospital, the victim told police that a fight inside of the bar spilled out into the parking lot and that a suspect fired several shots into the air. After that, the victim realized he had been hit in the arm. The victim said he didn’t know who dropped him off at the hospital but that the person was a “hero in a green Dodge Charger.”

11:05 p.m. – 1500 block of Glenwood Ave., Shalaya Mitchell, 26, and Sasha (Sachi) Jones, 30, were charged with child endangering. Officers were called to the Southern Tavern on reports that two young children were unattended inside a running vehicle. When police arrived, Mitchell and Jones came out of the bar. Police noted in the report that Jones “reeked” of alcohol. Police said the children belonged to Mitchell and Jones. A witness told officers she had been in the parking lot for at least 15 minutes and never saw anyone near the vehicle and that she didn’t know children were inside. The temperature at the time was 22 degrees, according to the police report.

Saturday, March 17



3:58 p.m. – 100 block of Indianola Ave., Justin Harrison, 30, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Police say Harrison was a passenger in the car and took off when the car stopped. The driver, who was identified as Harrison’s mother, told officers that Harrison put a baggie of crack in her wallet before he ran away, according to a police report. Officers caught Harrison and said he told them that drug belonged to him.

Sunday, March 18

12:28 a.m. – 2400 block of South Avenue, a man said he was robbed at gunpoint outside of Petra Gas Mart. The victim told officers that as he was walking out of the gas station when he was approached by a man who said,” Give me everything. I have a fully decked out Glock.“ The victim said he gave the robber $250. The victim followed the robber to Austintown, where he called 911.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

