YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager from Youngstown is still in the Mahoning County Jail after appearing in court Tuesday on murder charges.

Mark Winlock, 18, was recently indicted in the shooting death of another 18-year-old boy, Brandon Wareham.

Wareham died earlier this month on the city’s west side.

At the time, police say the shooting happened during a drug deal.

A Mahoning County judge set Winlock’s bond at $1 million.

His trial is set for this May.