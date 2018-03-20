Youngstown Schools CEO not selected for Colorado job

Krish Mohip said he started looking to leave Youngstown after his house was vandalized three times

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is looking to hire new principals.
File photo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip did not get the superintendent’s job in Boulder, Colorado.

The Boulder Valley School Board selected the other finalist at its meeting Tuesday night.

Boulder Valley posted Mohip’s interview on YouTube and he had a lot to say about his time in Youngstown.

“I knew this was never going to be long-term for me. It is too difficult of a job for someone to do for five years, but what I wanted to do is go there and build sustainable practices,” Mohip said.

He said he started looking to leave Youngstown after his house was vandalized three times.

Mohip is still in the running for a job in Fargo, North Dakota.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s