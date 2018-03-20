Youngstown Schools CEO not selected for Colorado job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip did not get the superintendent’s job in Boulder, Colorado.

The Boulder Valley School Board selected the other finalist at its meeting Tuesday night.

Boulder Valley posted Mohip’s interview on YouTube and he had a lot to say about his time in Youngstown.

“I knew this was never going to be long-term for me. It is too difficult of a job for someone to do for five years, but what I wanted to do is go there and build sustainable practices,” Mohip said.

He said he started looking to leave Youngstown after his house was vandalized three times.

Mohip is still in the running for a job in Fargo, North Dakota.

