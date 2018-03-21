About 2,000 in Boardman community brainstorm to avoid school cuts

Related Coverage Boardman Schools looking at cutting teachers, programs if levy fails



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members showed up in large numbers Tuesday night — most looking to help with passing a levy that could prevent teacher and program cuts at Boardman Schools.

If the 5.8 mil levy doesn’t pass in May, the district would be forced to eliminate 12 teachers, along with arts and technology programs. Bus routes could also change and students playing sports would see an increased participation fee.

To prevent all of that from happening, parents, community members and students came together to talk about how to get people to pass the levy.

After Superintendent Tim Saxton went over the plan in the event the levy fails, the 2,000 people in the crowd split up into small groups to strategize.

Not everyone at the meeting was in support of the levy, however. Opponents don’t want all of this to fall on property owners.