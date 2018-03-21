About 2,000 in Boardman community brainstorm to avoid school cuts

The majority that showed up to talk about the school district's future wanted to help get the word out in support of a levy on the May ballot

By Published: Updated:
Boardman Schools community levy meeting


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members showed up in large numbers Tuesday night — most looking to help with passing a levy that could prevent teacher and program cuts at Boardman Schools.

If the 5.8 mil levy doesn’t pass in May, the district would be forced to eliminate 12 teachers, along with arts and technology programs. Bus routes could also change and students playing sports would see an increased participation fee.

WATCH: Superintendent’s plan, teachers’ concerns

To prevent all of that from happening, parents, community members and students came together to talk about how to get people to pass the levy.

After Superintendent Tim Saxton went over the plan in the event the levy fails, the 2,000 people in the crowd split up into small groups to strategize.

Not everyone at the meeting was in support of the levy, however. Opponents don’t want all of this to fall on property owners.

Video: Community concerns (Part 1)

Video: Community concerns (Part 2)

Video: Community concerns (Part 3)
.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s