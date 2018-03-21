Additional land allows for Boardman Park expansion, new features

The new land consists of several remaining properties that were once home to the Southern Park Stables and the Smith Family Homestead

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With new land, Boardman Park plans on expanding and adding new features for the community to enjoy.

The master plan for the Southern Park Historic District inside of Boardman Park was revealed Wednesday night.

This part of the park consists of several remaining properties that were once home to the Southern Park Stables and the Smith Family Homestead.

This master plan is the result of two years of talks to develop a vision for the future of this part of the park. The community can expect several new attractions.

“Trails that meander through the property, a barn where we’re looking at having meeting space within that facility, maybe a meditation space outdoors,” said Boardman Park Commissioners Chairwoman Joyce Mistovich.

In 2015, the Smith family donated the homestead to Boardman Township. The township, in turn, entrusted the property to the Boardman Township Park District.

Some members of the family attended Wednesday night’s unveiling.

Meetings will be held in the next few weeks to determine when the project will officially start.

