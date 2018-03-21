Cathy L. Rihel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Cathy L. Rihel, 69, of Hermitage, died at 1:45 a.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in her daughter Lisa’s residence surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Born July 25, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of Wilbur Hazen and Cecilia “Joyce” (Conti) Nelson.

She attended Hickory Schools and was employed by D’Onofrio’s Food Center, Hermitage, in the bakery department for ten years.

Cathy enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, working on puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Nickelson and her husband, Ron, Sherry Mitchell, Kristen Muszik and her husband, Mark and Tara Rihel, all of Hermitage; a son, Dean R. Rihel and his wife, Mandy, of Hermitage; a sister, Tina Dougherty and her husband, Kevin, of New Wilmington; 11 grandchildren, Ashley, David, Dustin, Amanda, Michael, Ryan, Cody, Haley, Raqael, Kylie and Rayna and eight great-grandchildren.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H. Dean Rihel, whom she married March 27, 1965 and who passed away on January 8, 2015; three brothers, Ed, Dave and Billy Hazen and three nieces, Dee, Nicole and Jennifer Hazen.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.