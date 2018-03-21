CBS News: Suspected Texas serial bomber is dead

Police were closing in on the suspect when he killed himself

By Published: Updated:
FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonated this month in other parts of the city, killing two people and injuring two others. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonated this month in other parts of the city, killing two people and injuring two others. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS News affiliate KEYE) – The suspect in a string of bombings that terrorized the city of Austin for the last three weeks is dead.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced in a press conference early Wednesday morning that the suspect had killed himself after being encountered by police on I-35 in Round Rock.

According to Chief Manley, in the last 24 to 36 hours after multiple tips, a person of interest under investigation became a suspect–a 24-year-old white male, who has not yet been identified.

APD surveillance teams searched for the suspect, who located his vehicle at a hotel in Round Rock.

Manley says that as APD attempted to amass tactical vehicles in order to confront the suspect, the vehicle left the hotel.

Police followed the suspect vehicle, which then pulled over into a ditch on I-35. As SWAT officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, killing himself.

A SWAT officer, an 11-year veteran of APD, fired on the suspect. That officer is now on administrative leave.

Chief Manley says the incident that led to the suspect’s death will be investigated by the Austin Police Monitor and the Texas Rangers.

Police still do not have a motive but urge the public to remain vigilant.

I-35 is expected to be closed for four to six hours during the investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s