CBS News: Suspected Texas serial bomber is dead

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS News affiliate KEYE) – The suspect in a string of bombings that terrorized the city of Austin for the last three weeks is dead.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced in a press conference early Wednesday morning that the suspect had killed himself after being encountered by police on I-35 in Round Rock.

According to Chief Manley, in the last 24 to 36 hours after multiple tips, a person of interest under investigation became a suspect–a 24-year-old white male, who has not yet been identified.

APD surveillance teams searched for the suspect, who located his vehicle at a hotel in Round Rock.

Manley says that as APD attempted to amass tactical vehicles in order to confront the suspect, the vehicle left the hotel.

Police followed the suspect vehicle, which then pulled over into a ditch on I-35. As SWAT officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, killing himself.

A SWAT officer, an 11-year veteran of APD, fired on the suspect. That officer is now on administrative leave.

Chief Manley says the incident that led to the suspect’s death will be investigated by the Austin Police Monitor and the Texas Rangers.

Police still do not have a motive but urge the public to remain vigilant.

I-35 is expected to be closed for four to six hours during the investigation.