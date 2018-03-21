Columbiana must replace Davidson & Green from 20-win team in 2017

The Clippers are set to open with Jackson-Milton.

Columbiana Clippers High School Baseball - Columbiana, Ohio

2018 Columbiana Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Ryan Wolf
Record: 20-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
The Clippers must replace Mitch Davidson (the school’s all-time hit king) as well as Keenan Green (.410 BA, 29 RBIs), Tim Davin (33 RBIs) and Jake Clark (3.23 ERA, 4-3, 60 Ks) from last year’s ITCL White Tier co-championship team. Columbiana returns five returning letter winners which includes Chase Franken (.471 BA, 6 3Bs, 40 Hs; 1.83 ERA, 6-1), Zach Fahs (.300 BA, 4 2Bs; 3.42 ERA, 3-1) and A.J. Perkins (0.93 ERA, 2-1).

Coach Wolf says, “we should have good pitching depth with our three lefties (Fahs, Perkins, Evan Kenneally) on the mound. (Chase) Franken led the team in pretty much every offensive category. However, losing school record holders in Davidson (hits) and Green (put outs) hurts along with fellow three-year starters in Clark and Davin. Many young players will be battling for starting positions so the early season will see a steep learning curve as they adjust to varsity baseball.”

Columbiana is seeking their first trip back to the Districts in seven years (2011).

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – Jackson-Milton, TBA
Mar. 26 – East Palestine, 5
Mar. 27 – at East Palestine, 5
Mar. 29 – at Salem, 7
Apr. 2 – Southern, 5
Apr. 3 – at Southern, 5
Apr. 5 – at Springfield, 5
Apr. 6 – Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 7 – at Beaver Local, 11
Apr. 9 – at Lisbon, 5
Apr. 10 – Lisbon, 5
Apr. 12 – at Fitch, 5
Apr. 14 – Beaver Local, 2
Apr. 16 – Wellsville, 5
Apr. 17 – at Wellsville, 5
Apr. 19 – East Liverpool, 5
Apr. 20 – at Hubbard, 5
Apr. 23 – at Toronto, 5
Apr. 24 – Toronto, 5
Apr. 26 – at Jackson-Milton, 5
Apr. 30 – United, 5
May 1 – at United, 5
May 3 – at Western Reserve, 5
May 5 – vs. Lake Catholic at Perry, 3
May 5 – vs. Beachwood at Perry, 5:30
May 7 – Leetonia, 5
May 8 – at Leetonia, 5

