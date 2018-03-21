Desiree “Desi” Johnson Obituary

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Desiree “Desi” Johnson of Jefferson Township, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, March 21, 2018, in the emergency room of UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley Campus. She was 61.

Desi was born November 11, 1956, in Sharon, a daughter of Edward A. and Georgina F. (Kaiser) Mueller.

She was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School.

Desi was employed for 17 years as a waitress at Denny’s, Hermitage. She was also the Co-Owner of the Farmer’s Deli, New Castle and the Farmer’s Deli, Lake Latonka.

Desi lived her life to the fullest; she loved cook and bake, especially Christmas cookies. Desi was very proud of her garden and antique collection.

She is survived by her husband, David “Chip” Johnson, whom she married on June 18, 1984; a son, Jacob Perna and his wife, Theresa; a granddaughter, Lillian Perna, all of Richmond Hill, Georgia; her mother, Georgina F. Mueller, Greenville; her father and mother-in-law, Henry and Dawn Johnson, Monroeville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Debbie Thompson and her husband, Terry, Transfer, Marie Bartorillo, Fredonia and a sister-in-law, Kim Rogers and her husband, Matthew, Plum, Pennsylvania.

Desi was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Edward Mueller and a brother-in-law, Dale Alan Johnson.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service, 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018, in the funeral home.

Burial will be at Mount Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania.