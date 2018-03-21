Dorothy Elizabeth Blake Forrest Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Dorothy Elizabeth Blake Forrest, age 90, of Cortland, died at Lake Vista after a short illness, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

She was born August 18, 1927 in Lakewood, Ohio, the third and last daughter of the late D. Clarence Blake and the late Calla Eva Kehl Blake.

Her aunt, Marion Kehl, became “Mom” to Dorothy upon Calla’s death when Dorothy was three. Marion, the only mother Dorothy could remember, eventually married D. Clarence Blake in 1934. Dorothy grew up in a multigenerational household as dad, sisters, aunts, uncles and grandma pooled their resources during the depression.

After graduating from Lakewood High School in 1946, Dorothy attended Kent State University. There she was swept off her feet by a dashing GI just home from WWII. The whirlwind courtship with John M. Forrest culminated in their marriage, December 29, 1947, just three weeks after their first date.

Dorothy lovingly devoted her creative talents to provide a home for her family. With John she raised three boys to become respectable human beings. During that time she volunteered for the Red Cross, taught Sunday School and was an orthodontist assistant for Dr. Elmer Belli.

She and John lived in Bristolville for 30 years where they were active in the North Bristol Christian Church. As residents of Cortland during their retirement years, they served as members of Mecca Community Church. Upon John’s death in 2006, Dorothy joined her sister, Marian, at the Cortland Church of the Nazarene. During that time she devoted herself to caring for Marian until her death in 2008.

Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Jim (Alice) Forrest, Dave (Marcie) Forrest both of Bristolville and Paul Forrest of Dayton. She leaves ten grandchildren, Brian, Gabe, Greg, Lindsay, Janelle, Ben, Mallory, Corey, Ava and Nate; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two stepgreat-grandchildren; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren and one niece.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; sisters, Jeanne and Marian and a niece.

Dorothy was a beautiful woman who took pride in her appearance. She made you want to stand up a little straighter in her presence. She was an excellent seamstress and skillfully decorated her home and making and altering clothing for herself and others. She was a voracious reader enjoying her trips to the Cortland Library. Family get-togethers were enjoyed by Dorothy where she reconnected with the grands and great-grands. The light has gone out of this prayer warrior but the family is assured that the blessings live on. She will be sadly missed by her family and the many friends who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Funeral Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland.

The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 26 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MVI Hospice Care, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Oh 44505 or Cortland Church of the Nazarene, 293 East Main Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

