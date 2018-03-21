Family blames Pa. doctor for child’s disfiguration

Defense attorneys say Chan ordered the bandage over concerns the newborn had a growing hemorrhage

By Published:
doctor hospital generic
Courtesy: WDTN

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor’s decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.

Ian Harker and Corradina Baldacchino filed their lawsuit against Dr. John Chan, the Conemaugh Health System and its parent company in 2015. The couple’s attorney told a jury Tuesday their 5-year-old girl will never grow a full head of hair, and she will face a lifetime of reconstructive surgeries.

The couple is seeking more than $3 million in damages.

Defense attorneys say Chan ordered the bandage over concerns the newborn had a growing hemorrhage. Baldacchino was 30 weeks pregnant when she gave birth in 2012.

Representatives for both groups declined to comment outside of trial.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s