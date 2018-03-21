Federal, state agents raid home near Niles Primary School

The Ohio Attorney General's Office's Crimes Against Children Unit and the FBI took part in the raid on Frederick Street

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal and state agents raided a home in Niles on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said agents with its Crimes Against Children Unit and the FBI took part in the raid.

A special agent with the FBI confirmed that they served a warrant at a house on Frederick Street — just down the street from Niles Primary School.

Agents did not say why they were at the house, and no one was arrested.

More information is expected to be available later this week.

