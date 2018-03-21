Fired Mahoning Co. assistant prosecutor claims he was targeted

Marty Desmond is suing on grounds of intimidation, retaliation, civil rights violations and more

Marty Desmond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond has filed a civil suit against Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains and his chief assistant, Linette Stratford.

Desmond is suing on grounds of intimidation, retaliation, civil rights violations and more.

He claims that he was fired in April of 2017 out of retaliation.

Desmond submitted reports of misconduct against the prosecutor’s office in December of 2016 and January of 2017 for wrongfully indicting a witness. Gains denied those claims and reportedly started to investigate Desmond.

Later, a lawsuit arose from the mishandled case. Desmond claims he was targeted by Gains and Stratford, falsely accused of wrongdoing and then fired.

Gains had no comment on the suit at this time.

