Glendon “Frank” Franklin Dowd, Sr. Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – On Wednesday, March 21, 2018 the heavens wept with joy and the skies opened up with a freak March snowstorm to mark the passing of Frank who was born to Joseph Alexander and Gladys Harriet Lawrence Dowd in a small farmhouse outside of West Point, Ohio on November 12, 1924.

Described by his predeceased siblings, Joseph Dowd, Margaret Foster, Richard Dowd and surviving sibling, William Dowd, as an amazing runner from the time they were kids, he finally lost a lifelong race with the aging process after several months of illness at Continuing Healthcare in Lisbon, Ohio. Fully demonstrating the “Dowd” stubbornness and iron will that the family is quite infamous for, he held on until 2:28 a.m. to celebrate his 49th wedding anniversary to his surviving wife, Esther May Dowd, obviously because he loved her so much.

In things that matter the most, Frank was wealthy beyond measure. As an incredibly loving individual who exemplary demonstrated the definition of love as found in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, he was a consummate role model for all of his family and friends in unwavering faith, love, kindness and hope. Through his fine actions, he influenced everyone that he touched including surviving children, Terry L. (Mary Ann) Dowd, Tammy L. Fisher, John E. (Sharon) Dowd, Glendon F. (Katie) Dowd, Jr., Reuben N.J. (Amy) Dowd, James J. Dowd and predeceased wife, Alice Dowd and daughter, Patricia M. Moffett. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

As a renaissance man possessing a broad spectrum of skills, he was a farmer, a teacher, a machinist, an engineer, a corporate consultant and a pretty mean bowler as well winning a pro tournament in 1969.

Above all, Frank had tremendous faith as a devout lifelong member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization from the tender age of 15 when he was baptized with his mother and devoted his life to follow Jesus Christ’s command at Matthew 28:19 and served as an ordained minister, full time pioneer in the Kingdom ministry work including actively preaching in the prison system, a congregation overseer and an elder.

In the community, he was well known and respected as a kind and loving man of faith who was never seen without a smile on his face. By following the words described in James 2:14-16, his legacy will live on through his fine works and he will be missed by all.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at the Lisbon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 38195 Hunter Camp Road, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 with Brother Larry Keinath officiating.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence of John and Sharon Dowd after the memorial service.

