Heinz Field hiring for event-day positions

Heinz Field is having two jobs fairs on April 7 and 11

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Heinz Field is looking to hire up to 200 people for event-day positions.

It’s having two job fairs — one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7 and another from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

The positions are part-time and include roles like ticket sellers and seat attendants.

You’d work at football games and upcoming concerts.

You need to be 18 years or older to apply.

It is requested that applicants fill out an application at HeinzField.com/jobs and bring a printed copy of the application to the job fair.

