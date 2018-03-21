Highway Patrol releases video of Youngstown officer’s arrest

Darrel Herdman was arrested on Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dashcam video of a Youngstown police officer’s OVI arrest.

State troopers pulled over Herdman on the city’s west side after they say he ran a red light. He was arrested after failing a number of field sobriety tests.

In addition to the OVI citation, Herdman was also charged with having a gun in his car at the time.

He is due back in court again in April.

For the time being, Herdman is been reassigned from patrol to administrative duty.

