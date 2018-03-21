Ifft returns to lead a young but hungry McDonald bunch

2018 McDonald Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Bill Ifft

Record: 11-7

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The Blue Devils saw improvement from a 9-13 club in 2016 to an 11-7 team in 2017. McDonald lost a quartet of All-League selections in Joe Celli (.273 BA, 11 Rs), Dylan Portolese (.420 BA, 14 RBIs), Nick Shiley (.407 BA, 15 RBIs) and Joe Sudol (.413 BA, 26 SBs). Third-year coach Bill Ifft points out, “We must grow up quickly to replace five starters (the above mentioned and Dale Wolford – .300 BA). We’re a very young team with only one senior player. Our plan is to go back to the basics and mold this team to compete at the varsity level.”

Nate Ifft is returning for his senior campaign after enjoying much success at the plate a year ago. He hit .402 while leading the team in doubles (8) and RBIs (16) as well as finishing second on the team in stolen bases (14) and runs scored (17). Over the past two seasons, Ifft has compiled 58 hits in 132 at bats. Also returning are juniors Zach Nolf and Logan Shields. “We have some pitching experience in Ifft, Nolf, and Shields,” says coach Ifft. “Our infield is returning with the exception of our first baseman. We stress defense. Our middle infielders turned 10 double plays last season. Our team is blessed with a very experience and knowledgeable coaching staff (Ryan Ifft, Ray Lewis, Anthony Ragozine along with Bill Ifft) who will be counted on to lead a very young team.”

Juniors Ryan Scala (OF/IF) and Tanner Matig (C) will be counted on as well as sophomores Riley Lewis (OF) and Jase Miller (IF) along with freshmen Miles Culp (OF), Steve Mangin (IF/OF) and Jordan Neil (OF/C).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Girard, 2

Mar. 26 – at Mathews, 5

Mar. 28 – at Jackson-Milton, 5

Mar. 29 – Jackson-Milton, 5

Apr. 2 – Springfield, 5

Apr. 3 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 10 – Waterloo, 5

Apr. 13 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 16 – at Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 17 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 20 – vs. Mineral Ridge at Cene Park, 7

Apr. 21 – vs. Mineral Ridge at Cene Park, 10 am

Apr. 23 – at Lowellville, 5

Apr. 24 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 30 – Sebring, 5

May 1 – at Sebring, 5

May 4 – Lisbon, 5

May 7 – at United, 5