Improving weather into your Thursday

Snow showers are moving out of the area. Some sunshine back in the forecast.

The risk for a flurry will wrap up early tonight.  Look for mostly cloudy skies through the night with temperatures falling into the lower 20’s.

The forecast will remain mostly dry into the weekend.  There is a very small risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry Friday in the snowbelt.  The weekend looks nice with warming temperatures.

Warming back up into the 50’s next week.  Showers will hold off until late Tuesday into Wednesday.

