Joseph Patrizi, Jr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Joseph Patrizi, Jr., age 83, of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

Joseph was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1934, the son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Florence Patrizi.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School and served his country as a corporal in the United States Army.

Mr. Patrizi retired from Livi Steel in Warren, where he had worked as a fitter.

He attended Our Lady of Fatima – St. Ann Parish, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Joseph enjoyed family picnics, festivals and bowling. Most of all, he enjoyed flying all kinds of remote-controlled airplanes. He belonged to the Flying Arrows Airplane Club.

He married Frances M. Soloski on July 23, 1955. She passed away on September 28, 2016.

Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Patrizi III of Niles, Ohio; his daughter, Sherri Cimoric and her husband, Vincent of Hubbard, Ohio and a brother, Robert Patrizi of Michigan.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Theresa, Lucille, Rosemary and a brother, Nicholas.

Visitation will take place on Monday, March 26, 2018, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, Sharon, Pennsylvania at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, with Father Matthew Reyuchan officiating.

Interment at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Farrell, PA.