Kenneth W. Rick Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church for Kenneth W. Rick, 72, of Austintown who went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at his home.

Ken was born August 20, 1945 in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Fredrick and Helen (Czupraynski) Rick.

He was currently teaching World Religion at Liberty University. Ken also taught at Grand Canyon University and Phoenix University.

Ken was an ordained Anglican Priest and also a published author.

He pastored over several churches over the years and also was the secretary of the Bible Department at Wheaton College.

Ken did his undergraduate work at North Western University and his graduate at Wheaton.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown and also a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Church where he was the chaplain of the Kings Kids.

Ken leaves his wife, the former Patricia Wilshire, whom he married June 6, 1992; two sons, John Frey of Jameson, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Ching) Cooper of Plainfield, Illinois; as well as four grandsons, Ryan, Tyler, Ian and Aidan.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at the Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel and again from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 26, at St. Joseph Church where a Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.