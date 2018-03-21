Kidde recalls smoke alarms for sensor failure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde recalled nearly half a million smoke alarms on Wednesday because they could malfunction during a fire.

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

If the yellow cap is present, the Kidde dual-sensor smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010, should be replaced.

The smoke alarms were sold at Menards, Home Depot and Walmart, among other online retailers.

The recall involves 452,000 detectors in the United States and another 40,000 in Canada.

No injuries have been reported.

For more information, consumers can call Kidde at (833) 551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More information is available here.

