Lawrence Anthony “Larry” Napolitan Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, for Lawrence Anthony “Larry” Napolitan, 91, of Boardman, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, March 21, 2018 with his loving family by his side.

Larry will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his outgoing and caring personality.

He was born September 12, 1926 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the son of Carmen and Christine (Petrucci) Napolitan and moved to the Youngstown area in 1961.

Larry graduated from Farrell High School in 1944 where he excelled in football and wrestling. His senior year as a wrestler, Larry was undefeated and placed first in the Allegheny Mountain Association tournament in the 174-pound class along with being named junior champion.

Larry continued his education at Indiana University on a football scholarship and wore number 86 playing tight end weighing only 170 pounds. He was exceptionally proud to be part of the only team in Indiana Hoosier’s history to outright win the Big 10 Football Championship in 1945. He graduated in 1955 from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and in 1966, Larry became a Certified Public Accountant.

Larry spent most of his career as CFO at Lake Park Tool & Die, Lake Park Metal Stamping and Marlboro Manufacturing until his retirement.

Larry was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity, St. Charles Borromeo Church where he served on parish council and Boardman Booster Club where he served as treasurer in the early 1980’s.

Larry had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and was an avid sports fan. Larry always put his family first and loved spending time with them.

He leaves behind, to hold onto his precious memories, his beloved wife of over 68 years, the former Anita Pettola, whom he married on July 23, 1949; three children, Mary Ann (Ed) Keifer and Nancy Napolitan both of Boardman and Larry (Shelly) Napolitan of Lakewood, Ohio; four grandchildren, Melanie (Carl) Angiuli and Jacob, Emma and Ben Napolitan; two great-grandchildren, Gisella and Marialena Angiuli; a brother, Ralph Napolitan and two sisters, Sally Prezioso of Reynolds, Pennsylvania and Camile Cozier of Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tiffany Rigelsky; three brothers, Tony, Frank and James Napolitan and two sisters, Mary Borowsky and Rose Arbanas.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Rossi Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location) and on Monday, March 26, 2018 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Larry’s family.

Material contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514 or to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

On behalf of Larry’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Buccino; his caregiver, Brenda; the entire staff at the Woodlands at Hampton Woods and at Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.