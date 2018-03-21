Lee Robinson, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Elizabeth Baptist Church for Lee Robinson, Jr., 90, of Youngstown, who departed this life Saturday, March 10, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center.

Mr. Robinson was born October 13, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of Jesse L. and Faitha Flowers Robinson.

He worked for various construction companies in the area, received many awards during his boxing career in the U.S. Army.

He married the late Bernice Evelyn Crenshaw in 1967 and she passed away in December 1998,

He leaves behind to cherish in his memory his children, Leenice (Carl) Drake, Lee Robinson, Baresa (Aaron) Brown, Bradley Robinson, Carla (William) Eldridge and Torrence LeFlore; siblings, Norma J. Benson and Margie Lynch; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice Crenshaw; sisters, Lorrain Taylor, Bernice Brown, Mary Davis, Carrie Aaron and Jessica Robinson.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

