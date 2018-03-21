Liquidation sales at Toys R Us to start very soon

The timetable was disclosed Tuesday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va. 

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, wants Toys "R" Us to cash out unused gift cards.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Toys R Us could start liquidation sales as soon as Thursday, according to a report in USA Today.

The timetable was disclosed Tuesday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., the newspaper reported.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy liquidation last week. 

 

The retailer declared bankruptcy in September and later announced it planned to close 182 stores. Those closures included four stores in Ohio and seven in Pennsylvania. 

The shutdown is expected to take 14 weeks..

