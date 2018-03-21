Lisbon crime activity: Vandalism reported at Republican Party Headquarters

Sunday, March 4

2:33 a.m. – 200 block of S. Jefferson St., police were called to Shenanigan’s Pub for a reported fight. A bouncer told police he threw out the people who were fighting and said they left the area.

Monday, March 5

1:23 p.m. – 300 block of E. Lincoln Way, David Gasior, 44, of Salem, charged with public intoxication. Police said Gasior was heavily intoxicated and falling on the sidewalk. Gasior told police he just got out of jail that morning, according to a police report. He was upset about being cited.

1:48 p.m. – 100 block of W. Lincoln Way, reported vandalism at the Republican Party Headquarters. Police said someone fired a BB gun through a window and into a photo of President Donald Trump. Officers were advised to keep an extra watch on the area.

Friday, March 9

6:08 p.m. – 100 block of Grandview St., Luke Trimnel, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on a driving while under suspension conviction in 2006.

Sunday, March 11

1:09 a.m. – 200 block of S. Jefferson St., Anthony Smith, 21, of Hanoverton, James Radman, 32, of Leetonia, and Andrew Smith, 31, of Lisbon, all charged with assault. Police said the three were involved in a fight at Shenanigan’s Pub. Witnesses said they started the fight that injured a bouncer.

3:54 a.m. – N. Market Street, William Athey, Jr., 37, arrested and charged with OVI and improper backing. Police received a report of a suspected drunk driver and stopped Athey on S. Market and Washington streets. An officer reported that Athey didn’t come to a complete stop for a flashing red light and then put his vehicle in reverse, nearly hitting his police cruiser. Athey refused to take a breath test, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Lisbon Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Lisbon Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: