Local YSU radio host invited to Stellar Awards’ red carpet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Gunther, a former radio host for Rookery Radio, will be attending the red carpet for the 2018 Stellar Awards.

The Stellar Awards is one of the country’s biggest gospel awards ceremony. This year it will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 24.

Gunther graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications in December. While attending YSU, he hosted the “Chris Gunther Show” on Rookery Radio. He said he went online to apply for credentials but didn’t think he would get picked, then got an email saying he was invited to cover the event.

Gunther said he was known for bringing gospel artists onto his show. He has interviewed a number of gospel music artists, including Jeffrey Golden, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Fred Hammond and Israeli Houghton.

This year’s Stellar Awards will be hosted by American gospel musician Kirk Franklin.

Although Gunther has graduated and moved on from Rookery, he will be interviewing artists on the red carpet and airing it live on Rookery Radio, Saturday and Sunday, for a special edition of his show.

“I think I’m the first kid in Youngstown to get invited to something like this. From someone who was told they would drop out of high school to graduating college and being invited to cover the stellar awards is amazing,” Gunther said.

You can tune into his coverage by logging on to www.rookeryradio.com or download the “Tune In” radio app and type in rookery radio in the search box.