Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency seeks public input

The agency is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, and you can provide valuable input

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency would like your opinion.

The agency is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, and you can provide valuable input.

It has an online survey where you can tell the EMA about your perceptions of hazards, risk and vulnerability to hazards.

Your insight on these issues could benefit your neighborhood and even the entire county, according to Mahoning County EMA Director Dennis O’Hara.

“The hazard mitigation is in place so that if we do have a large-scale disaster and something were to occur, we have a plan in place on how we could mitigate future disasters and stop them. So whether it’s a flooding prevention issue or zoning issue, we can update these plans and procedures now,” he said.

Click here to complete the survey.

There will also be a number of opportunities to offer the same input in person to the EMA.

