Marion L. “Mandy” Andres Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marion L. “Mandy” Andres, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away on March 21, 2018, after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer. She was 71.

Mandy was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 19, 1946, the daughter of the late James and Peggy (Hunter) Stanton.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1965.

Mandy was a stay-at-home Mom and spent many years heading up the concession stand at the Sharon American Little League Field. After raising her children, Mandy worked as a certified nursing assistant and private sitter, continuing to do what she did best, taking of others.

She was a devoted grandmother, as evidenced by these words from an article recently written by her grandson, Josh, “When we were born, she made sure she came to every holiday, graduation and big event in our lives. She never made much money…despite that, she never missed a birthday card, Christmas gift, graduation gift, even when she really couldn’t afford what she gave us, she did anyway. She was selfless. One of the most selfless people I have ever known.” We think that is a pretty great legacy to leave behind and she will be greatly missed by her family.

Mandy is survived by her daughter, Christine Svetz and her husband, Gary and their sons, Joshua, Matthew and Samuel, all of Meadville, Pennsylvania; her son, J.C. Andres and his significant other, Tami Kronauer, of Brookfield, Ohio; her brother, James Stanton and his wife, Sherry and her brother, Tony Zeronas and his wife, Susan, all of Transfer, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews and her best friend and co-pilot, Freda Collins of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Peggy and Anthony Zeronas and her father, James Stanton.

As was Mandy’s request, she will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services.

The family will hold a dinner in her honor at a later date.

Should you wish to honor her memory, please consider making a donation to Allegheny College, designated to the Men’s Cross Country Team in care of Samantha Avery, Allegheny College Athletic Department, 520 North Main Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Finally, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to Chris’s amazing co-workers at Rolling Fields for their love and care of Mom in the final days of her illness. It is an amazing gift to care for others the way they do.

