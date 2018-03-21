Mary Grace “Honey” Thompson Obituary

ASHTABULA, Ohio – Mary Grace “Honey” Thompson, age 63, died on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

She was born on September 16, 1954 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Helen Mary (Huber) and Joseph William Osika, Sr.

Honey was a 1972 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover.

On February 25, 1979 she married Daniel Lee Thompson.

Honey is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helene Osika and a brother, Joseph W. Osika, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Daniel L. Thompson of Ashtabula, Ohio; a daughter, Carrie Anne (Anibal) Ramirez of Ashtabula, Ohio; two granddaughters, Stefanie Marie and Allexis Lynne; a sister, Martha Osika of Andover and two brothers, Michael Osika of Ashtabula and Martin Osika of Kinsman.

Private services will be held by the family with a burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula, 621 Goodwill Drive, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Andover handled the arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

