Minnesota district announces Youngstown Schools CEO as job finalist

There are six finalists out of 28 people who applied for the superintendent job with the Osseo Area Schools

The Youngstown Academic Distress Commission approved CEO Krish Mohip's strategic plan.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip has been named as a finalist for a superintendent position in Minnesota.

There are six finalists out of 28 people who applied for the job with the Osseo Area Schools.

The first-round interviews will happen on April 2 and 3.

Mohip started looking to leave Youngstown City Schools after he said his house was vandalized three times.

He also applied for a superintendent position in Colorado, but did not get the job.

Mohip is also still in the running for a superintendent job in North Dakota.

