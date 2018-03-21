Minnesota district announces Youngstown Schools CEO as job finalist

Related Coverage What will happen to leadership of Youngstown City Schools?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip has been named as a finalist for a superintendent position in Minnesota.

There are six finalists out of 28 people who applied for the job with the Osseo Area Schools.

The first-round interviews will happen on April 2 and 3.

Mohip started looking to leave Youngstown City Schools after he said his house was vandalized three times.

He also applied for a superintendent position in Colorado, but did not get the job.

Mohip is also still in the running for a superintendent job in North Dakota.

