Multiple vehicles, snowplow involved in Springfield Twp. crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported

Ambulance

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to handle several incidents at the same time along Western Reserve Road.

The accidents happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One that happened near I-680 and Five Points involved three vehicles, including a snowplow.

According to Springfield Township police, several accidents, including vehicles sliding off of the road, were reported along the same stretch of road at about the same time. Some accidents were handled by Poland police.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

All the incidents in that area have been cleared.

