Not as wet or snowy to end the week

Look for scattered clouds through the night with temperatures falling into the lower 20’s by early morning.

The forecast will remain mostly dry into the weekend. There is a very small risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry Friday in the snowbelt. The weekend looks nice with warming temperatures.

Warming back up into the 50s next week. Showers will hold off until late Tuesday into Wednesday.

