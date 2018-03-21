Report: Girard man’s ear bitten off during fight in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Girard man showed up at Northside Medical Center with a piece of his ear missing.

The 25-year-old man told police that his ear was bitten off during a fight at a friend’s house. He said he was attacked by a 19-year-old man and his father after an argument over a hat.

He said the suspect also hit him in the head with a vase. After that, his father threw him to the ground and he was punched and kicked by the man’s four other kids, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he was finally able to get away and call his girlfriend, who took him to the hospital.

Police noted that the man’s earlobe was missing, and blood was running down his face.

The assault reportedly happened in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, according to the police report.

Police are investigating.