Report: Men steal Domino’s delivery driver’s car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Domino’s driver reported that his car was stolen while he was delivering pizzas in Youngstown.

Police found the vehicle abandoned Tuesday night on E. Indianola and South avenues. Police said the keys were in the vehicle, which was still running.

The driver told police he was in the 300 block of Cornell Avenue at the time.

He said while walking to the house, a gray SUV pulled up to him and two men asked if he had their pizza. One of the men then drove off in the SUV while the other took his vehicle.

The victim told police that his wallet was missing from the vehicle as well as a Domino’s delivery bag containing a pizza.

Police questioned the people at the home who said they had no idea who the men were who stole the vehicle.

The victim could not provide police with a good description of the suspects, according to a police report.