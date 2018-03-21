Ruth Mechling Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Ruth Mechling, 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.

Ruth was born in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, on July 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Monte and Mabel (Johnson) Dennison.

She enjoyed riding her bicycle, playing games, going to church and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her loving children, Monte Doyle “Sonny” Mechling, William Curtis (Joyce) Mechling, Jr., James Edward (Lisa) Mechling, Grace Ann (Rick) Rishel, Elizabeth Ruth (Todd Pingley) Davis, Lori Diane (Mike Blanton) Mechling, whom she resided with and took care of and Brian Scott Mechling; 25 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Curtis Mechling, whom she married on November 7, 1949 and passed away on November 2, 1994; her sons, John Arthur Mechling and Marvin Jay Mechling; her daughter, Karen Sue Mechling; two granddaughters, Celeste and Erica Mechling; her sister, Gladys Malcomson and her brothers, Earl and Ralph Dennison.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Niles Chapel at 415 Robbins Avenue.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 23, prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 22 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.