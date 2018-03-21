Sherry Jo Nivens Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services for Ms. Sherry Jo Nivens, 60, will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Mt Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street.

She entered eternal rest on her birthday, Wednesday, March 21, in the comfort of her home.

Ms. Nivens was born March 21, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of William F. and Margaret C. Higgs Nivens, whom preceded her in death.

She was a 1978 graduate from Leonard Kirtz School and was an employee at MRDD and Goodwill.

She found joy in dancing, eating good food and looking pretty. She cherished her stuffed animals and adored her sister, Roxanne, her devoted caregiver whom she lived with.

Ms. Nivens was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church; she loved everyone and will be deeply missed by all.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Carmella Higgs Mclaurin; five sisters, Lasetta (Cliff) Edwards of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Roxanne Bell, of Youngstown, Rose (Robert) Harden of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Charlette Mclaurin of Maryland and Philomena Mclaurin of Atlanta; two brothers, Jouane C. Mclaurin or Erie, Pennsylvania and Michael Mclaurin of Cleveland Heights; a nephew, Rayland Wallace, whom she helped raise and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other family members and a multitude of friends.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 30 at the church prior to services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.