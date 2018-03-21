Snowfall totals from the spring storm

(WKBN) – March 21 turned out to be a really snowy day for the region. Heavy, wet snow started around midnight and lasted through the morning.
Local snowfall totals for the spring storm:
Trumbull County
Hubbard 6.5″
Vienna 3.6″
Warren 2.7″
Mosquito Lake 2.8″
Newton Falls 4″
Warren 2.5″
Warren 2.2″
Hubbard 3.5″
Mercer County
Wheatland 4.8″
Greenville 6.1″
Hermitage 6″
Mercer 6″
Fredonia 6″
West Middlesex 6.2″
Grove City 6″
Mahoning County
Struthers 5.3″
Boardman 5.8″
Canfield 5.9″
Boardman 5.5″
New Middletown 6.5″
Canfield 5.5″
Brier Hill 4″
Canfield 4.8″
Austintown 4.5″
Berlin Lake 4″
Columbiana County
Calcutta 5.5″
Salem 5″
Columbiana 5″
Lisbon 4″
Rodgers 4.5″
Calcutta 6″