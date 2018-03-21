Snowfall totals from the spring storm

(WKBN) – March 21 turned out to be a really snowy day for the region. Heavy, wet snow started around midnight and lasted through the morning.

Local snowfall totals for the spring storm:

Trumbull County

Hubbard 6.5″

Vienna 3.6″

Warren 2.7″

Mosquito Lake 2.8″

Newton Falls 4″

Warren 2.5″

Warren 2.2″

Hubbard 3.5″

Mercer County

Wheatland 4.8″

Greenville 6.1″

Hermitage 6″

Mercer 6″

Fredonia 6″

West Middlesex 6.2″

Grove City 6″

Mahoning County

Struthers 5.3″

Boardman 5.8″

Canfield 5.9″

Boardman 5.5″

New Middletown 6.5″

Canfield 5.5″

Brier Hill 4″

Canfield 4.8″

Austintown 4.5″

Berlin Lake 4″

Columbiana County

Calcutta 5.5″

Salem 5″

Columbiana 5″

Lisbon 4″

Rodgers 4.5″

Calcutta 6″