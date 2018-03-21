Speed reduced on I-80 in Mercer County

Oil City, PA – PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on some interstate highways in the northwest region.

Motorists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 79 in Crawford County and Mercer County north of Interstate 80

Interstate 80 in Mercer County and Venango County.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.