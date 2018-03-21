Standoff in Perry Twp. ends in arrest

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An armed burglary suspect held police at bay Tuesday after they surrounded in a wooded area of off Woodsend Road.

According to Sheriff Raymond Stone, the incident started as deputies were investigating reports of a man who stole a handgun and then took off in the area of Route 62 and Georgetown Road.

Police then got a call about 4:17 p.m. from a resident on Woodsend Road who said that a man, later identified as Joshua Peterson, 28, of Salem, was on the porch with a gun asking for food. When police arrived, the man ran into nearby woods.

Stone said officers surrounded Peterson and a standoff ensued.

Police ordered the surrounding neighbors to stay indoors and away from any windows.

Peterson held officers at bay for about two hours before he was tazed by police and arrested.

Stone said several charges are being compiled against Peterson. He was also found to have several outstanding warrants, according to Stone.

Several departments assisted in the investigation including Salem and Perry Township police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The Damascus and Winona fire departments also assisted with road closures.

