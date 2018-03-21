Teen charged as adult in New Castle shooting

Police said the 16-year-old boy fired a gun into a New Castle home

Miles Roberson, charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not to Be Carried Without A License, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Structure and Recklessly Endangering Another Person in New Castle.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on Tuesday, accused of shooting into a New Castle home.

Miles Roberson is charged as an adult with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to 712 Cumberland Avenue, where shots were fired.

Police said those in the home said they heard a knock on the door followed by gunshots, which were fired through the living room walls.

Police said one of the people inside returned fire through the wall. Two nearby homes were struck by bullets.

Those in the home told police that they suspected Roberson had fired the shots due to an ongoing dispute.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of one that drove away from the area at a high speed.

Police said Roberson, who was inside, admitted to shooting at the home. Police found a Walther PK. 380 caliber handgun in the vehicle which matched the type of rounds found at the scene.

That gun was seized as well as one used to return fire.

Roberson is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

